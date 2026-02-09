Financial Comparison: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) & Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acushnet and Academy Sports and Outdoors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.53 billion 2.36 $214.30 million $3.66 27.76 Academy Sports and Outdoors $6.01 billion 0.66 $418.45 million $5.47 10.81

Profitability

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Acushnet. Academy Sports and Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Acushnet and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 8.80% 27.50% 9.53% Academy Sports and Outdoors 6.27% 18.24% 7.18%

Volatility and Risk

Acushnet has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Acushnet and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 6 1 1 2.38 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 10 10 0 2.50

Acushnet currently has a consensus price target of $84.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.00%. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $59.89, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than Acushnet.

Dividends

Acushnet pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Academy Sports and Outdoors pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Acushnet pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Academy Sports and Outdoors pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Acushnet has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Academy Sports and Outdoors has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Acushnet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Acushnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acushnet beats Academy Sports and Outdoors on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, backpacks, and sports bags; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics and watches, as well as front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

