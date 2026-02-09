Financial Contrast: Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) & Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Wynn Macau has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wynn Macau and Hilton Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hilton Worldwide 0 6 12 1 2.74

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hilton Worldwide has a consensus price target of $306.39, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Wynn Macau.

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Macau and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide 14.19% -42.78% 11.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wynn Macau and Hilton Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau $3.68 billion N/A $410.01 million N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide $11.74 billion 6.23 $1.54 billion $6.91 45.49

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Macau.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Wynn Macau on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces. It provides poker pit games; and public entertainment attractions, consisting of rotunda show featuring a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold tree of prosperity and dragon of fortune attractions, as well as performance lake. In addition, the company is involved in the development, design, and preconstruction activities, and offers technical consultancy, administrative activities, and management and support services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited operates as a subsidiary of WM Cayman Holdings Limited I.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

