Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

