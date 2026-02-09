Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3750.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ULCC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 77,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,872. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 731,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,371.44. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $1,670,444. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2,044.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 318,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 303,322 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.55.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.