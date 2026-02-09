Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Cut to In-Line at Evercore

Evercore cut shares of Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GEMI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gemini Space Station from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gemini Space Station from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gemini Space Station from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gemini Space Station has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEMI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. Gemini Space Station has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $903.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.24.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,656,000.

Key Stories Impacting Gemini Space Station

Here are the key news stories impacting Gemini Space Station this week:

Restructuring could reduce burn and improve margins — management’s plan to cut ~25% of staff and refocus operations on the U.S. and core products may materially lower operating expenses and extend the company’s cash runway, which some investors could view as constructive for valuation if execution is clean. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple major outlets are publishing largely consistent reports on the layoffs and market exits; so far Gemini hasn’t provided new public financial guidance tied to the changes, leaving near-term revenue and cost savings to be clarified. Read More.

Multiple major outlets are publishing largely consistent reports on the layoffs and market exits; so far Gemini hasn’t provided new public financial guidance tied to the changes, leaving near-term revenue and cost savings to be clarified. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI downgraded GEMI from “outperform” to “in-line” (maintaining a $10 price target) — the rating cut signals reduced analyst conviction and could weigh on sentiment despite the stated upside to the PT. Read More.

Evercore ISI downgraded GEMI from “outperform” to “in-line” (maintaining a $10 price target) — the rating cut signals reduced analyst conviction and could weigh on sentiment despite the stated upside to the PT. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Exiting the U.K., EU and Australia shrinks addressable markets and will likely reduce revenue growth potential outside the U.S.; investors will watch how much business is lost and whether customers are migrated to other platforms. Read More.

Exiting the U.K., EU and Australia shrinks addressable markets and will likely reduce revenue growth potential outside the U.S.; investors will watch how much business is lost and whether customers are migrated to other platforms. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The pullback is being framed as a retreat amid a broader crypto downturn (Bitcoin weakness), highlighting sector risk—continued crypto market softness could prolong revenue pressure even after cost cuts. Read More.

About Gemini Space Station

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

