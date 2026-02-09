Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Northland Securities currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Research upgraded Gold.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Gold.com from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 0.40. Gold.com has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

