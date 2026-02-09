Guggenheim Cuts Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Price Target to $35.00

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Promis Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMN opened at $12.73 on Friday. Promis Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.08.

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by ($2.25). Equities analysts forecast that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Promis Neurosciences news, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd. purchased 700,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $8,499,988.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 943,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,681.70. This trade represents a 289.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

Promis Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research programs target cognitive impairment and other neurological symptoms associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Leveraging a proprietary small‐molecule discovery platform, Promis Neurosciences advances both preclinical and early clinical candidates designed to modulate neural pathways involved in memory, learning and neuroinflammation.

