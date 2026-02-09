Head-To-Head Comparison: Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) and Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littelfuse has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of TTM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Littelfuse shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 6.11% 13.30% 6.09% Littelfuse -3.00% 10.53% 6.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares TTM Technologies and Littelfuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TTM Technologies and Littelfuse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 1 4 1 3.00 Littelfuse 0 1 2 2 3.20

TTM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $117.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Littelfuse has a consensus price target of $364.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given TTM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than Littelfuse.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TTM Technologies and Littelfuse”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.91 billion 3.50 $177.45 million $1.69 58.33 Littelfuse $2.39 billion 3.65 -$71.70 million ($2.90) -120.58

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Littelfuse. Littelfuse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Littelfuse on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs. It also provides advanced ceramic RF components including standard and etched thick-film ceramic substrates; and hi-reliability multi-chip modules. In addition, the company offers radar systems including maritime surveillance and weather avoidance radar systems, surveillance products, communication systems, RF assembly and test services, and passive RF components. Further, the company provides custom designed application specific integrated circuits, high density interconnect, IC substrates, flexible and rigid flex PCBs, and custom assemblies including backplane and mid-plane assemblies, flexible and rigid-flex assemblies, and RF assemblies, as well as conventional PCBs, such as single-sided, double-sided, and multi-layer boards. Additionally, it offers quick turnaround services, which includes prototype production and ramp-to-volume production, and thermal management. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services providers, original design manufacturers, distributors, and government agencies; and aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation, as well as networking applications. TTM Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

