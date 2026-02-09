Head-To-Head Review: Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kerry Group and Danone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Danone 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Danone N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kerry Group and Danone”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $7.50 billion 1.96 $728.69 million N/A N/A Danone $29.63 billion 1.87 $2.19 billion N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Kerry Group.

Dividends

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danone pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Danone on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Danone

(Get Free Report)

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious. The company also provides specialized nutrition, including formulas and complementary feeding for babies and young children; and special medical purposes food for children and adults under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, and Blédina brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; and oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names. Further, the company provides mineral waters from natural sources, waters infused with natural fruit extracts, fruit juices, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, AQUA, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Font Vella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hotels, restaurants, and coffee outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.