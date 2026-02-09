Head-To-Head Survey: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Leafly (OTC:LFLY)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leafly and Information Analysis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $35.87 million 3.24 -$9.50 million ($1.60) -23.13 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -14.65% N/A -25.26% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Leafly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Leafly has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Leafly on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

