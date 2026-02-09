Head to Head Survey: LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) & Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 5.93% 5.50% 2.88% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

LGI Homes has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $2.20 billion 0.62 $196.07 million $4.53 13.05 Hongkong Land $2.00 billion 8.88 -$1.38 billion N/A N/A

This table compares LGI Homes and Hongkong Land”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LGI Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Hongkong Land.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of LGI Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LGI Homes and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 2 1 3 0 2.17 Hongkong Land 0 0 1 0 3.00

LGI Homes presently has a consensus target price of $76.70, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given LGI Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

Summary

LGI Homes beats Hongkong Land on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties. It serves customers in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Utah. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

