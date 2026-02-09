I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP) Price Target Raised to $9.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

I-Mab Stock Performance

NBP opened at $3.70 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.62.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:NBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of biologic therapies for oncology and immunology indications. The company concentrates on advancing antibody-based therapeutics and other protein biologics intended to modulate the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune or inflammatory diseases. Its development activities span preclinical research through late-stage clinical trials, with an emphasis on creating targeted, differentiated molecules designed to address unmet medical needs.

Headquartered in China with global development activities, I-Mab operates research and development facilities and engages with clinical investigators and regulatory authorities across multiple geographies to support global clinical programs.

