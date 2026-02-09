Impinj’s (PI) “Mixed” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their mixed rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

Get Impinj alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PI. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm set a $220.00 price target on Impinj in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Impinj in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -297.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.26. Impinj has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,192 shares of company stock worth $105,288,457. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 39.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Impinj by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Impinj by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,302,000 after buying an additional 42,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $12,160,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Impinj

Here are the key news stories impacting Impinj this week:

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.