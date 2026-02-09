Insight Enterprises’ (NSIT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 8.3%

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $170.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

