ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.7778.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $207.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. ITT has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $207.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.ITT's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

