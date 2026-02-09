ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.7778.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT
ITT Stock Performance
Shares of ITT opened at $207.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. ITT has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $207.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.58.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.ITT’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.
Trending Headlines about ITT
Here are the key news stories impacting ITT this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and raised near‑term guidance — ITT posted adjusted EPS of $1.85 and revenue of ~$1.05B (sales +13.5% Y/Y), beating estimates; the company set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance above consensus, supporting earnings momentum and the valuation. Business Wire: ITT Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion and SPX FLOW synergies — Management highlighted at least 50 bps of margin expansion for 2026 and ongoing integration benefits from the SPX FLOW acquisition, which supports operating leverage and longer‑term profit upside. Seeking Alpha: Margin Expansion & SPX FLOW Synergies
- Positive Sentiment: 10% quarterly dividend increase — ITT raised the quarterly payout to $0.386 (annualized yield ~0.8%), which strengthens the income case and signals confidence in free cash flow. MarketWatch: ITT Raises Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support reinforced — DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $215 target (adds incremental analyst backing near current price levels), and recent analyst coverage shows several buy/overweight ratings and targets above the mid‑$200s in some cases. Benzinga: DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/relative‑strength improvement — ITT cleared key RS benchmarks (80+ RS rating) and received a relative strength rating upgrade, which can attract momentum investors but is not a fundamental driver. Investor’s Business Daily: RS Rating Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials published — The earnings call transcript, slide deck and detailed call highlights are available for investors to validate assumptions and management commentary. Useful for due diligence but routine. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling — Filings show multiple insider sales (including CEO) over the past six months, which some investors view as a cautionary signal on near‑term insider conviction. Quiver Quantitative: Q4 Release & Insider Activity
About ITT
ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.
The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITT
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.