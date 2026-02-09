JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $6.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $9.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

PTON stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.41. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 148,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,071,679.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 231,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,336.08. This represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $306,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 193,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,627. This trade represents a 17.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,694. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331,510 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a “buy” rating and cut its price target to $9, which still implies substantial upside from current levels — a signal that at least some analysts see recovery potential. Benzinga

Bull case: management's cost cuts, subscription price increases and margin expansion are improving EBITDA and cash flow, which some investors view as de‑risking the turnaround despite soft top‑line trends. Seeking Alpha

Bull case: management’s cost cuts, subscription price increases and margin expansion are improving EBITDA and cash flow, which some investors view as de‑risking the turnaround despite soft top‑line trends. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option volume was noted (about 68,000 calls), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually large call‑option volume was noted (about 68,000 calls), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q2 earnings and conference call transcripts are available for detail review — useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on subscriptions, product cadence and delivery timing. Earnings Transcript (Yahoo)

Full Q2 earnings and conference call transcripts are available for detail review — useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on subscriptions, product cadence and delivery timing. Negative Sentiment: Peloton reported Q2 revenue and EPS below expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, which prompted the initial sell‑off. Yahoo: Shares Tumble

Peloton reported Q2 revenue and EPS below expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, which prompted the initial sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: CFO Liz Coddington is leaving for Palmetto, creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a sensitive time for the turnaround. WSJ

CFO Liz Coddington is leaving for Palmetto, creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a sensitive time for the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets or ratings (JPMorgan lowered its PT to $6 and moved to neutral; Telsey cut to $6 and to market perform), reflecting reduced near‑term confidence among some analysts. Benzinga

Several firms trimmed price targets or ratings (JPMorgan lowered its PT to $6 and moved to neutral; Telsey cut to $6 and to market perform), reflecting reduced near‑term confidence among some analysts. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: steep intraday/near‑term selling followed the earnings print and weak outlook, amplified by commentary about declining subscription trends and slower equipment upgrades. Barron’s

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

