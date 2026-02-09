Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $49.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on BILL in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.
BILL Stock Performance
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at BILL
In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BILL by 972.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BILL by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: BILL reported revenue and EPS above Street estimates and emphasized stronger profitability and TPV growth; management raised FY26 and Q3 guidance, signaling better-than-expected near-term momentum. BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/coverage note: Zacks highlights the Q2 beat driven by core platform strength and higher total payment volume (TPV), reinforcing the narrative that billing and payments momentum is re-accelerating. BILL Holdings Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Core Strength & Higher TPV
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish research piece argues BILL’s valuation and margin profile look attractive after the quarter, pointing to durable subscription revenue, expanding customer base and raised FY26 guidance as a buy thesis. BILL Holdings: Muscle Past AI Fears And Buy This Stock For Value
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $75 price target, providing a strong bullish anchor and a sizable upside case versus the current share price. Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript published — useful for hearing management detail on TPV, customer trends, and margin drivers but not additional headline moves beyond the release. BILL Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical breakdowns (Zacks follow-ups) review key metrics vs. estimates — helpful context but largely restates the beat and guidance details. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About BILL Q2 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed their target to $49 and moved to “market perform,” reducing an upside driver and signaling more cautious near-term expectations from some shops. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Another sell-side trim: BMO cut its target to $46 and classified the stock as “market perform,” which may cap further rallies until more evidence of sustained growth appears. BILL Price Target Lowered at BMO Capital Markets
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.
