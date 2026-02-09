Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $49.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on BILL in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

NYSE BILL opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. BILL has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in BILL by 972.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BILL by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

