Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $14.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,704,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,684,000 after buying an additional 466,978 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,843,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,312,000 after acquiring an additional 401,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,829,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 207,998 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,602,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 224,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Golub Capital BDC this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly dividend of $0.33 (record Mar 13, payable Mar 30), implying a ~10.6% yield — supports demand from income-focused investors. Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America / TipRanks note highlights “strong credit quality and prudent capital management,” which supports medium-term upside despite headwinds — a narrative that can calm investor concerns about portfolio risk. BofA Note
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholders re-elected directors and ratified the auditor at the annual meeting — governance stability that reduces execution risk. Shareholder Vote
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results: EPS of $0.38 matched estimates but were slightly below prior-year EPS; investors will parse credit metrics and fee/revenue drivers rather than headline EPS. Zacks Earnings Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Published earnings call materials and transcript provide detail but no major surprise items; use the presentation/transcript to assess net interest margin, new originations and coverage metrics. Earnings Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the recent feed is effectively zero/erroneous (no actionable build in short exposure reported) — not a driver for today’s move. (Data appears to show zeros/NaN.)
- Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target from $15 to $14 (still an outperform rating) — a downward revision that trims upside and can weigh on sentiment. KBW Price Target Note
- Negative Sentiment: Company commentary and coverage pieces flagged a 2026 “dividend reset” and ongoing industry headwinds — investors should be cautious about distribution sustainability and potential pressure on NAV/earnings. Dividend Reset / Headwinds
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.
The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.
