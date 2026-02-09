Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.8750.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.8%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $203.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

