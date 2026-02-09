Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and six have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $669.1818.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after buying an additional 1,299,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $549.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $493.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.33. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

