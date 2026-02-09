McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $358.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $327.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.96 and its 200 day moving average is $307.38. The stock has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $328.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $805,079.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,918.84. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,452 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 84.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

