Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Cut to Hold at Cibc Captl Mkts

Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Methanex has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Methanex by 1,244.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.