Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2026

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.1053.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 161.90%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.