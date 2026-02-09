Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.1053.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 161.90%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.