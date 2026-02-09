Mizuho Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $150.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Paylocity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.14.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.48. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 363.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 47.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 vs. $1.57 expected and total revenue of $416.1M (up 10.4% YoY), showing solid recurring-revenue growth that supports long-term profitability. GlobeNewswire Q2 Press Release

Q2 beat — Paylocity reported EPS of $1.85 vs. $1.57 expected and total revenue of $416.1M (up 10.4% YoY), showing solid recurring-revenue growth that supports long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and buybacks — trailing‑12‑month operating cash flow and free‑cash‑flow margins remain robust; company repurchased $100M (~690k shares) in Q2 and ~$600M (~3.7M shares) since May 2024, supporting EPS and shareholder returns. GlobeNewswire Q2 Press Release

Strong cash flow and buybacks — trailing‑12‑month operating cash flow and free‑cash‑flow margins remain robust; company repurchased $100M (~690k shares) in Q2 and ~$600M (~3.7M shares) since May 2024, supporting EPS and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Product and distribution drivers — management highlighted product expansion and growth through the broker channel as sources of upside to bookings and longer‑term revenue. MSN deep dive

Product and distribution drivers — management highlighted product expansion and growth through the broker channel as sources of upside to bookings and longer‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on client metrics and product road map for investors who want to dig into assumptions. MarketBeat earnings packet Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings materials available — full slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on client metrics and product road map for investors who want to dig into assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — management’s FY26 and Q3 revenue guidance came in below consensus (Q3 guidance midpoint well under street estimates), which is the main near‑term catalyst behind the selloff as it suggests slower near‑term top‑line momentum. MarketBeat guidance summary

Guidance disappointed — management’s FY26 and Q3 revenue guidance came in below consensus (Q3 guidance midpoint well under street estimates), which is the main near‑term catalyst behind the selloff as it suggests slower near‑term top‑line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts — multiple firms (Citigroup, Truist, Citizens JMP, Mizuho, BTIG, BMO) reduced targets today (ratings largely remain buy/outperform), trimming upside and adding near‑term selling pressure despite retained positive views. Benzinga coverage

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

