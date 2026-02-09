Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,210.08.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,004.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $935.72. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,129.76, for a total value of $3,389,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,333 shares in the company, valued at $73,810,610.08. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total value of $3,559,434.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,208,545.90. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $63,489,045. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $197,260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More.

Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More.

Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More.

Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More.

Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More.

Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (retirement after the 10-K) and recent insider sales by the CFO (3,000 shares) may raise short-term governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

