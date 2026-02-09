Morgan Stanley Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $290.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $262.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $92.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total transaction of $1,129,897.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,767,031.85. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total transaction of $1,129,897.65. Following the sale, the director owned 222,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,767,031.85. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,049 shares of company stock valued at $80,308,554. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

More Atlassian News

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

