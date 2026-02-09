Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nanobiotix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on NBTX

Nanobiotix Trading Down 0.9%

Institutional Trading of Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.