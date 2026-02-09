Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.1333.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $28,917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,541,400.17. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,568,656.74. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,500 shares of company stock worth $58,440,045. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

