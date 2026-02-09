Needham & Company LLC Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $105.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. Roblox has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $6,107,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,845.52. This represents a 20.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,724.89. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,899 shares of company stock valued at $37,883,851. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,697,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,182,000 after buying an additional 115,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 298.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 246,652 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $120,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

