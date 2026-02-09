Needham & Company LLC Cuts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $95.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.39 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting SS&C Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — SS&C reported $1.69 EPS vs. $1.62 consensus and $1.65B revenue vs. $1.62B, with revenue up ~8.1% year-over-year; margins and ROE remained healthy. This is the core catalyst driving the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — SS&C reported $1.69 EPS vs. $1.62 consensus and $1.65B revenue vs. $1.62B, with revenue up ~8.1% year-over-year; margins and ROE remained healthy. This is the core catalyst driving the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance — Q1 FY26 EPS guide of $1.62–1.68 (vs. ~1.56 consensus) and FY26 EPS guide of $6.70–7.02 (above the ~6.36 street estimate); revenue guide increased to ~$6.7–6.8B. The beat + raise combination supports upward revisions to investor models. Read More.

Management raised guidance — Q1 FY26 EPS guide of $1.62–1.68 (vs. ~1.56 consensus) and FY26 EPS guide of $6.70–7.02 (above the ~6.36 street estimate); revenue guide increased to ~$6.7–6.8B. The beat + raise combination supports upward revisions to investor models. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Call/transcript and highlights—earnings call and investor presentation are available for detail on revenue drivers (SaaS, asset management services) and margin outlook; useful for modeling forward growth and churn metrics. Read More.

Call/transcript and highlights—earnings call and investor presentation are available for detail on revenue drivers (SaaS, asset management services) and margin outlook; useful for modeling forward growth and churn metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party summaries and analysis (Zacks, Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha) reinforce the beat/guide story and provide metric breakouts to help update estimates. Read More.

Third‑party summaries and analysis (Zacks, Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha) reinforce the beat/guide story and provide metric breakouts to help update estimates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price target cut — Needham lowered its target from $105 to $95 while retaining a Buy rating; the reduction narrows perceived upside despite the buy rating and could limit near-term analyst-driven gains. Read More.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

