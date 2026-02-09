Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFBK. New Street Research set a $14.50 target price on Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1,195.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 30,922.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey‐based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid‐sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology‐driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.