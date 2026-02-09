Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $688.7895.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,761,200. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock worth $6,164,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $709.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $612.48 and its 200-day moving average is $595.00. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $711.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

