O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $96.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,079.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,203.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,628.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,855.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O’Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an “overweight” rating on ORLY even after trimming its price target from $114 to $108, signaling continued confidence in medium‑term upside. Read More.

JPMorgan kept an “overweight” rating on ORLY even after trimming its price target from $114 to $108, signaling continued confidence in medium‑term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reiterated a “Buy” rating on ORLY, supporting demand from bullish institutional investors. Read More.

DA Davidson reiterated a “Buy” rating on ORLY, supporting demand from bullish institutional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI issued a “Buy” on the stock, adding another pro‑growth analyst voice after the quarter. Read More.

Evercore ISI issued a “Buy” on the stock, adding another pro‑growth analyst voice after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 comparable‑store sales target of 3%–5% and reiterated accelerated North American store expansion, supporting longer‑term revenue growth assumptions. Read More.

Management set a 2026 comparable‑store sales target of 3%–5% and reiterated accelerated North American store expansion, supporting longer‑term revenue growth assumptions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue trends remain healthy: Q4 revenue rose ~7.8% year‑over‑year, comps +5.6% and store count reached ~6,585 — shows steady business momentum but not enough by itself to offset guidance concerns. Read More.

Revenue trends remain healthy: Q4 revenue rose ~7.8% year‑over‑year, comps +5.6% and store count reached ~6,585 — shows steady business momentum but not enough by itself to offset guidance concerns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst notes and earnings summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo highlights) emphasize ORLY remains attractive for long‑term holders despite near‑term headwinds. Read More.

Several analyst notes and earnings summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo highlights) emphasize ORLY remains attractive for long‑term holders despite near‑term headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $0.71 vs $0.72) and FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.10–3.20 came in below the Street, creating downward pressure on near‑term expectations. Read More.

Q4 EPS missed consensus by $0.01 (reported $0.71 vs $0.72) and FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.10–3.20 came in below the Street, creating downward pressure on near‑term expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Following results, several analysts trimmed forecasts and some models were reduced — a catalyst for additional selling or more cautious positioning. Read More.

Following results, several analysts trimmed forecasts and some models were reduced — a catalyst for additional selling or more cautious positioning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded ORLY from “outperform” to “neutral” with a $96 target, reflecting more guarded near‑term outlook among some sell‑side firms. Read More.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

