Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.5455.
PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, December 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance
NYSE PCG opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Pacific Gas & Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Gas & Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile
Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.
PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.
Further Reading
