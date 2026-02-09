Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.5455.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,079,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,447,000 after buying an additional 1,676,093 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 960,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 803,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 3,875.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 639,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 623,600 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 499.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 433,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 360,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 947,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 315,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Gas & Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

