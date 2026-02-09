Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $2,161,650.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,090. This represents a 64.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,000,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,065,000 after buying an additional 304,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,599,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,704 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.2% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 13,803,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,652 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,238,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,502,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 176.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,228,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,956 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Patterson-UTI Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Patterson-UTI Energy this week:

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

