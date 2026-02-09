Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 6.0%

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -128.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $2,161,650.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,090. This trade represents a 64.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

