Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.00.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$58.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$48.35 and a 1-year high of C$59.20. The company has a market cap of C$33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.33.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

