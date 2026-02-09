Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.4167.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

POR opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 143.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.1% in the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,623 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

