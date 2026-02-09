Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.4444.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Up 3.1%

PRU stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,406,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $34,985,598.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,738,348.88. This represents a 22.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $762,215.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,974.44. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 312.8% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $5,856,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,662,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.