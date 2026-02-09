Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RAL. Citigroup raised Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralliant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $39.50 on Friday. Ralliant has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralliant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralliant during the fourth quarter valued at $7,878,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ralliant by 4,096.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralliant by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ralliant by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ralliant by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Ralliant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from “hold” to “buy” with a $45 price target, which supports near‑term upside expectations. The Fly: Vertical Research upgrade

Analyst upgrades: Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from “hold” to “buy” with a $45 price target, which supports near‑term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a “buy” rating (but trimmed its PT to $51 from $61), which still implies meaningful upside and likely helped calm some selling pressure. Benzinga: Citigroup note

Citigroup maintained a “buy” rating (but trimmed its PT to $51 from $61), which still implies meaningful upside and likely helped calm some selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results modestly beat: Q4 EPS of $0.69 (vs. $0.67 est.) and revenue of ~$554.6M (vs. $543M est.), showing underlying operational resilience despite the one‑time items. MarketBeat: Q4 results

Quarterly results modestly beat: Q4 EPS of $0.69 (vs. $0.67 est.) and revenue of ~$554.6M (vs. $543M est.), showing underlying operational resilience despite the one‑time items. Neutral Sentiment: Company set 2026 revenue target of $2.1B–$2.2B (roughly in line with consensus), which supports the topline outlook but is tempered by other items below. BusinessWire: FY2026 outlook

Company set 2026 revenue target of $2.1B–$2.2B (roughly in line with consensus), which supports the topline outlook but is tempered by other items below. Negative Sentiment: Material non‑cash charge: the company recorded a $1.4B goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment (EA Elektro‑Automatik), producing a large reported net loss and triggering the recent sharp selloff. MarketWatch: $1.4B impairment

Material non‑cash charge: the company recorded a $1.4B goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment (EA Elektro‑Automatik), producing a large reported net loss and triggering the recent sharp selloff. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law‑firm investigations and investor notices (Holzer & Holzer, Johnson Fistel, Block & Leviton) are underway into the impairment and disclosures, adding legal/exec‑risk uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: Investor alerts

Multiple law‑firm investigations and investor notices (Holzer & Holzer, Johnson Fistel, Block & Leviton) are underway into the impairment and disclosures, adding legal/exec‑risk uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Shares recently hit an all‑time low after the impairment and heavy losses were disclosed, which can pressure sentiment until clarity on write‑ups, integration and legal outcomes emerges. InsiderMonkey: All‑time low coverage

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

See Also

