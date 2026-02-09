Raymond James Financial Cuts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $42.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. National Bankshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Open Text to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Open Text has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Open Text by 58.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Open Text by 39.5% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Open Text News

Here are the key news stories impacting Open Text this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations — EPS $1.13 vs. $1.04 est., revenue roughly $1.32–1.33B vs. $1.29B est.; Content Management cloud revenue grew ~18%, driving improved profitability metrics noted by management. These fundamentals are the main bullish catalyst. OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q2 results beat expectations — EPS $1.13 vs. $1.04 est., revenue roughly $1.32–1.33B vs. $1.29B est.; Content Management cloud revenue grew ~18%, driving improved profitability metrics noted by management. These fundamentals are the main bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275/share (ex-dividend March 6), implying a ~4.4% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share price. (Record March 6; payment March 20.)

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275/share (ex-dividend March 6), implying a ~4.4% yield — supports income investors and can underpin the share price. (Record March 6; payment March 20.) Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from TD Securities noted by coverage outlets — upgrades can attract buy-side interest and add momentum. Open Text Upgraded at TD Securities

Analyst upgrade from TD Securities noted by coverage outlets — upgrades can attract buy-side interest and add momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Company updated Q3 and FY-2026 guidance that reads broadly in line with consensus (FY revenue guidance ~ $5.2B–$5.3B); management signaled continued cloud focus but guidance itself was not a clear beat. Earnings Press Release / Slide Deck

Company updated Q3 and FY-2026 guidance that reads broadly in line with consensus (FY revenue guidance ~ $5.2B–$5.3B); management signaled continued cloud focus but guidance itself was not a clear beat. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James cut its price target from $48 to $42 but retained an “Outperform” rating — a smaller target reduces some upside expectations but the maintained rating keeps institutional interest intact. (Raymond James’ new target was reported as implying significant upside from recent levels.) BayStreet.CA TickerReport

Raymond James cut its price target from $48 to $42 but retained an “Outperform” rating — a smaller target reduces some upside expectations but the maintained rating keeps institutional interest intact. (Raymond James’ new target was reported as implying significant upside from recent levels.) Negative Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces highlight persistent leverage and strategic uncertainty (debt load and M&A integration risks), which could cap multiple expansion despite operational wins. This cautionary view is weighing on some investors. Seeking Alpha: A Different Picture Here

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation is a Canadian enterprise information management (EIM) software company that develops solutions for organizations seeking to manage, protect and extract insight from their unstructured and structured data. The company’s platform encompasses document management, records management, digital asset management and archiving, enabling companies to govern information across its lifecycle.

Open Text’s product suite includes content services, business process management, customer experience management, analytics and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.