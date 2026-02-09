Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley Financial from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reddit from $186.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $265.00 price objective on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.31.

Reddit Stock Down 7.8%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $139.27 on Friday. Reddit has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $282.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.80 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 55,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $12,167,656.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,515.68. The trade was a 46.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares in the company, valued at $228,282,236.16. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,511 shares of company stock valued at $111,375,265. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 13,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

