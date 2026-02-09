Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.8182.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $268.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

RSG opened at $220.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.87. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,107,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,328,000 after buying an additional 144,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 409,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $690,313,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,379,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,854,000 after acquiring an additional 218,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.