Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.95.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Peter Perdue sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $26,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,077.68. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 458,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,906,403.20. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 145,508 shares of company stock worth $10,233,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

