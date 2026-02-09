Reviewing Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) & Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS)

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) and Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Metagenomi has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acusphere has a beta of -2.22, meaning that its stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metagenomi and Acusphere”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metagenomi $30.91 million 1.87 -$78.06 million ($2.40) -0.64 Acusphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acusphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metagenomi.

Profitability

This table compares Metagenomi and Acusphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metagenomi -287.06% -43.19% -31.06% Acusphere N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Metagenomi and Acusphere, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metagenomi 1 0 3 1 2.80 Acusphere 0 0 0 0 0.00

Metagenomi presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 549.35%. Given Metagenomi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than Acusphere.

Summary

Metagenomi beats Acusphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Acusphere

Acusphere, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension. The company was formerly known as Polymers For Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Acusphere, Inc. in March 2004. Acusphere, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

