Roblox’s (RBLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roblox from $165.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Roblox in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Roblox Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of RBLX opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $6,107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,388 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,845.52. This trade represents a 20.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,899 shares of company stock valued at $37,883,851. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

