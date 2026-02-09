Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.90.

RSI stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$821.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.17. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.67.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of C$298.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5597668 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products. It operates in the following reportable segments: Sugar and Maple products, of which the majority of the revenue comes from sugar products. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue generator; the United States; Europe; and others.

