Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Price Target to $39.00

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bullish from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bullish currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Bullish Price Performance

BLSH stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 29.28 and a quick ratio of 27.69. Bullish has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,370.50.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Bullish News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile buying lifted demand — Cathie Wood’s Ark-related activity added shares to its crypto exposure after the earnings release, signaling institutional confidence that likely supported the rally. Cathie Wood Loads Up On Bullish After Earnings

High-profile buying lifted demand — Cathie Wood’s Ark-related activity added shares to its crypto exposure after the earnings release, signaling institutional confidence that likely supported the rally. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $52 to $39 but kept a “buy” rating — the maintained buy stance from a sell‑side firm provides tactical support despite a lower PT. Rosenblatt Price Target Note

Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $52 to $39 but kept a “buy” rating — the maintained buy stance from a sell‑side firm provides tactical support despite a lower PT. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~67.6% year-over-year and Bullish published January monthly metrics — revenue strength and improving volumes are constructive, even as profitability is under pressure. Bullish Q4 Results (Business Wire)

Company reported strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~67.6% year-over-year and Bullish published January monthly metrics — revenue strength and improving volumes are constructive, even as profitability is under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss and GAAP loss weighed on sentiment — Bullish reported ($3.73) EPS versus a $0.16 consensus and posted a GAAP loss driven by digital‑asset writedowns, creating headline risk and volatility. Earnings Summary & Transcript

Big EPS miss and GAAP loss weighed on sentiment — Bullish reported ($3.73) EPS versus a $0.16 consensus and posted a GAAP loss driven by digital‑asset writedowns, creating headline risk and volatility. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $42 to $41 and moved to “neutral” — that downgrade reduces the conviction among some institutional and quant investors, even though the PT still sits above the current share price. JPMorgan Price Target Note

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $42 to $41 and moved to “neutral” — that downgrade reduces the conviction among some institutional and quant investors, even though the PT still sits above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting “significant losses, modest growth” underscores continued profitability concerns and may keep downside pressure until writedowns stabilize. Crowdfund Insider: Losses & Growth

Bullish Company Profile

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

