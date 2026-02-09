Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $77.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Affirm by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $183,475,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 11,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,161,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,881 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Affirm by 543.3% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Affirm by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,665 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

