Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $50.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 2.0%

APAM opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.78%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

